Jackson (concussion) is available for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Jackson missed Indiana's last 13 games due to a concussion, though he'll return to action in the second leg of this back-to-back set. The big man averaged 5.0 points and 6.1 rebounds across 15.1 minutes per tilt over nine outings in December, and he'll likely compete for playing time with Tony Bradley and Micah Potter behind Jay Huff.