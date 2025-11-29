Jackson is not in the Pacers' starting lineup against the Wizards on Friday.

Jackson has started in each of Indiana's last five games, though he's averaged just 7.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.8 blocks over 21.0 minutes per game over that span. The fifth-year center will come off the bench Friday while Jay Huff enters the Pacers' starting five.