Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Coming off bench Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson is not in the Pacers' starting lineup against the Wizards on Friday.
Jackson has started in each of Indiana's last five games, though he's averaged just 7.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.8 blocks over 21.0 minutes per game over that span. The fifth-year center will come off the bench Friday while Jay Huff enters the Pacers' starting five.
More News
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Perfect from free-throw line•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Returning to first unit•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Underwhelming in loss•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Records double-double from bench•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Heading to second unit•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Notches first double-double•