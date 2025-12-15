Jackson finished Sunday's 108-89 loss to the Wizards with 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and two blocks in 23 minutes off the bench.

It's the fifth double-double of the season for the fifth-year center, and second in the last eight games since moving back to the second unit in late November. During that span, Jackson's averaging 7.6 points, 6.6 boards, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks in just 18.0 minutes a contest while backing up Jay Huff in the paint.