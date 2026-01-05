site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Out again Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jackson (concussion) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Jackson hasn't taken the court since Dec. 22 after suffering a concussion. The Pacers waived Tony Bradley on Monday, which should open up more playing time for Micah Potter and Jay Huff.
