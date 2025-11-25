Jackson closed with nine points (2-4 FG, 5-5 FT) and four rebounds in 24 minutes during Monday's 122-117 loss to the Pistons.

While Jackson did not have much of an impact in his 24 minutes, he was able to knock down all five of his free-throw attempts. Jackson continues to hold down the role as the team's starting center, but he will still split time with Jay Huff and Tony Bradley.