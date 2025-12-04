Jackson closed with six points (3-4 FG), six rebounds and one steal over 17 minutes during Wednesday's 135-120 loss to Denver.

Jackson has been a wild card for the Pacers ever since being relegated to the bench in favor of Jay Huff, as his production has been inconsistent, but he still remains a key contributor as it appears Indiana has elected to split time relatively evenly between Huff and Jackson. In his last four games off the bench, Jackson averages 9.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks across 18.5 minutes, providing value across the board, but his lack of volume and playing time prevents him from being a necessity on most rosters.