Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Ruled out with concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (concussion) is out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Jackson is in the concussion protocol after leaving Monday's game against the Celtics. Jay Huff could see a heavier workload at center, and James Wiseman might see some additional minutes off the bench Tuesday.
More News
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Won't return Monday•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Double-double off bench Sunday•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Falling behind Huff at center•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Quiet output in loss•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Perfect from free-throw line•