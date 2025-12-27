Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Won't go vs. Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson (concussion) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat.
Jackson will miss his third straight game due to a concussion, and his next opportunity to suit up will come Monday against the Rockets. Tony Bradley and Micah Potter are candidates for increased playing time behind Jay Huff with Jackson sidelined.
