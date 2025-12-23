Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Won't return Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson is having his head evaluated and will not return to Monday's game versus the Celtics.
Jackson will end his evening with one block and one turnover in two minutes off the bench. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus the Bucks, and for now, Jackson should be considered questionable for that one.
More News
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Double-double off bench Sunday•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Falling behind Huff at center•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Quiet output in loss•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Perfect from free-throw line•
-
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Returning to first unit•