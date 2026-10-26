Head coach Rick Carlisle said that X-rays on Zubac's sprained left ankle came back negative, but he's got some swelling and is unlikely to play Monday in Milwaukee, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Zubac rolled his ankle during Sunday's game, and with a quick turnaround, it seems unlikely he'll be ready to roll by Monday. Jay Huff started the second half of Sunday's game and finished with 14 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and three swats over 21 minutes, so he could make for an attractive streamer Monday.