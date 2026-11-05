Zubac produced one point (0-5 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 107-103 win over the Grizzlies.

Zubac endured a miserable offensive showing, missing all five of his field-goal attempts and finishing with a team-worst minus-22 rating. The veteran center also failed to record a steal or block, while Indiana found more success with its reserve frontcourt options. Despite his established rebounding upside, Zubac's limited playing time and lack of production made this a particularly disappointing fantasy outing in his return from injury.