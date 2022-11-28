Smith racked up 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 114-100 loss to the Clippers.

Smith had an efficient day shooting the basketball and tied his season high with three made triples. He also fell just one rebound shy of a double-double and has swatted away a shot in three of his last four contests. Smith has now scored in double figures in each of his last two games, which is a good sign after being held to six points Nov. 21 and two points Nov. 23 (both against Orlando).