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Walker exited Friday's game against the Clippers due to an apparent head injury, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

Walker appeared to land hard on his head after a dunk. If the 22-year-old can't return, he will finish with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-0 FT), one rebound and one assist in four minutes.

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