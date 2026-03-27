Pacers' Jarace Walker: Heading to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker exited Friday's game against the Clippers due to an apparent head injury, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.
Walker appeared to land hard on his head after a dunk. If the 22-year-old can't return, he will finish with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-0 FT), one rebound and one assist in four minutes.
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