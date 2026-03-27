Pacers' Jarace Walker: Questionable to return Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Clippers.
Walker appeared to hit his head early in the opening quarter and is in the locker room being evaluated for a concussion. If the 22-year-old forward is unable to return, Kobe Brown and Obi Toppin will likely help pick up the slack the rest of the way.
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