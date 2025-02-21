Walker (back) played the final 1:31 of Thursday's 127-113 win over the Grizzlies, recording one assist and no other statistics.

After missing the Pacers' final game before the All-Star break due to a sore lower back, Walker got the green light to play Thursday. However, with Myles Turner (neck) making his return from a three-game absence and playing 32 minutes, the Pacers didn't have room in the rotation for Walker while the contest was competitive. The Pacers will likely have to be without Turner, Pascal Siakam, Obi Toppin and Thomas Bryant for a given game in order for Walker to receive meaningful playing time.