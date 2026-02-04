Walker closed Tuesday's 131-122 loss to the Jazz with 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes.

After coming off the bench in Monday's loss to Houston, Walker drew the start Tuesday due to multiple key contributors being unavailable. The 22-year-old forward struggled mightily from three-point range, though he still tied the team-high mark in points while reaching the 20-point threshold for the fourth time this season. Walker has scored in double figures in seven straight games and continues to see meaningful burn, logging at least 18 minutes in 13 consecutive contests.