Pacers' Jarace Walker: Unavailable versus Miami
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker (back) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Miami.
Walker took a hard fall in Friday's 114-113 loss to the Clippers. Although he avoided a serious head injury, he won't be available Sunday due to a low back bruise. Without Walker on the floor, Kobe Brown might get the start, with Jalen Slawson coming in behind him from off the bench.
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