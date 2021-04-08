Holiday scored 21 points (8-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt) to go along with four rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves.

Holiday had an explosive shooting night, hitting five threes to top 20 points for the first time since Feb. 5. He had attempted only 11 shots from the field combined across his last two games, though large offensive roles were open in the absence of Myles Turner (ankle), Domantas Sabonis (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (hip). Brogdon is expected back in the next few games, though Holiday is worth monitoring as a steals and threes contributor, as he's hit at least five threes in seven contests and is averaging 1.3 steals per game this season.