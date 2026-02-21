Jones is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Mavericks due to lower-back soreness.

The rookie second-rounder may have tweaked his back during the Pacers' 131-118 loss to the Wizards on Friday, when he logged four points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 11 assists, five rebounds and two steals over 39 minutes. Jones has started in two of the Pacers' last three games, and if Andrew Nembhard (back) is unable to play, then T.J. McConnell (hamstring) and Quenton Jackson would be in line for bigger roles.