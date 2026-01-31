Indiana recalled Jones from the G League's Noblesville Boom on Saturday.

Jones was initially assigned to the Boom on Friday and got 30 minutes of play in the G League win over Birmingham before heading back to the parent club. Having played a limited role at the NBA level since recovering from a back issue in December, the guard is expected to remain a bench option for the Pacers and could feature more often in G League play if he's assigned again in the future.