Brown finished Sunday's 135-118 victory over the Heat with 18 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes.

Although Jalen Slawson started over him, Brown still played a significant role and had 33 minutes compared to 16 for Slawson. Brown has picked up some momentum as a deep-league streamer, posting averages of 9.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 22.2 minutes per contest.