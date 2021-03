Turner is questionable for Monday's game against the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain.

The 24-year-old apparently picked up the injury during Sunday's overtime win over the Heat, when he had 16 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five blocks and one assist in 29 minutes. Goga Bitadze likely will have an increased role Monday if Turner is unable to face the Bucks.