Toppin amassed 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 123-120 victory over New Orleans.

Toppin started the season with a bang, scoring 20 points in just 25 minutes, despite coming off the bench. Indiana opted to use Toppin as a small-ball center option, with Jay Huff failing to leave the bench. He provided the team with energy on both ends of the floor, culminating in a strong two-way performance. The eventual return of Aaron Nesmith (hamstring) will complicate matters for Toppin, although his unique ability to play above the rim should see him maintain a role of at least 20 minutes per game.