Toppin chipped in 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Thursday's 111-110 win over the Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Toppin continues to play a key role for the Pacers despite logging somewhat limited minutes. With that said, he has now played at least 25 minutes in back-to-back games, scoring 18 and 17 points respectively. Both teams opted to go small down the stretch, affording Toppin an opportunity to play as a makeshift center. Thursday's win sees Indiana take a 1-0 lead with Game 2 scheduled for Sunday in Oklahoma City.