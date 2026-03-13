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Pacers' Obi Toppin: Listed as probable
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RotoWire Staff
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1 min read
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Toppin (foot) is probable for Friday's game against New York.
After missing the front end of this back-to-back set, Toppin is expected to suit up against his former team. He will have plenty of streaming appeal with Pascal Siakam (knee) expected to remain on the shelf.