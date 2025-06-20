Pacers' Obi Toppin: Scores 20 points off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Toppin totaled 20 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds and two steals over 23 minutes during Thursday's 108-91 victory over the Thunder in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
Toppin continues to be a force to be reckoned with off the bench for the Pacers in the NBA Finals. The Dayton product has now scored 17 or more points three times during this series, making him one of the most consistent scoring threats on the team.
