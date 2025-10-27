Toppin suffered a right hamstring injury during Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Timberwolves, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Toppin left the game in the third quarter and did not return due to what was originally described as a right leg injury. Head coach Rick Carlisle clarified postgame that Toppin's injury was to his hamstring, and he will undergo imaging, with the hopes of it being nothing serious. Jarace Walker and Tony Bradley could see expanded roles if Toppin is forced to miss time.