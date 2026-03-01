Pacers' Obi Toppin: Will play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Toppin (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
Toppin spent four months on the shelf while recovering from right foot surgery but was cleared to play in Thursday's loss to the Hornets, when he played eight minutes and finished with three points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal. The sixth-year pro is available to play Sunday, though he should continue to operate under a minutes restriction while working on his conditioning.