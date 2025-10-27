Toppin won't return to Sunday's game against Minnesota due to right leg soreness, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Toppin exited the game with 3:11 remaining in the third quarter and was ruled out shortly thereafter. He'll finish with nine points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 17 minutes. Jarace Walker and Tony Bradley are candidates for an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.