Brissett had his $1.8 million team option exercised by the Pacers on Wednesday, James Boyd of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Brissett started his final 24 appearances last season as Indiana committed to a rebuild. In those games, he averaged 14.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 30.9 minutes. It remains to be seen what will happen in free agency, but Brissett could again see a significant role. For now, it appears he'll be competing with T.J. Warren (foot) for the power forward spot.