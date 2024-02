Siakam amassed 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 111-102 loss to the Hornets.

Siakam entered Monday's contest averaging 17.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists across his last two appearances, and he fell in line with that production once again. He has posted elite efficiency across 13 contests since joining the Pacers, shooting 57.4 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from deep.