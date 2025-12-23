Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Leads Pacers with 25 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Siakam supplied 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 103-95 loss to the Celtics.
Siakam turned in yet another strong showing on the offensive end and has now poured in 20-plus points in 10 of his last 11 matchups. He was particularly efficient from beyond the arc Monday after converting at a clip of 27.3 percent over his previous five appearances.
More News
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Scores 22 points with five boards•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Tallies five stocks vs. New York•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Leads team with 20 points•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Scores 23 in win•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Nets season-high 36 points in win•
-
Pacers' Pascal Siakam: Team-high 26 points in loss•