Siakam supplied 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 103-95 loss to the Celtics.

Siakam turned in yet another strong showing on the offensive end and has now poured in 20-plus points in 10 of his last 11 matchups. He was particularly efficient from beyond the arc Monday after converting at a clip of 27.3 percent over his previous five appearances.