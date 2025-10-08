Dennis contributed 16 points (4-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and five assists across 19 minutes in Tuesday's 135-134 preseason win over the Timberwolves in overtime.

Dennis torched the nets from beyond the arc and finished as Indiana's leading scorer, posting 14 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter. Additionally, the two-way player dished out a game-high-tying five assists. The 24-year-old point guard appeared in just 11 regular-season outings with the parent club last season. However, he could see increased playing time at the NBA level if injuries arise in the team's relatively thin backcourt, which is missing Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles).