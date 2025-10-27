Dennis notched 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals across 27 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 loss to the Timberwolves.

The Pacers have been absolutely devastated by injuries, with Obi Toppin (hamstring) and Bennedict Mathurin (toe) being the latest to join the injury report. Dennis is far from a proven contributor with 13 career regular-season games under his belt, but he caught the attention of prospective fantasy managers on Sunday and is worth monitoring closely as a result.