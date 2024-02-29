Haliburton contributed 17 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 victory over New Orleans.

The fourth-year guard has seen his shot volume and efficiency take a step backward in February, but he's made up for it by leaning on his impressive distribution skills. Haliburton has racked up double-digit assists in seven of the last eight games, averaging 16.1 points, 11.3 dimes, 2.8 boards, 2.8 threes and 1.5 steals over that stretch.