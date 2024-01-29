The Pacers have optimism that Haliburton (hamstring) will return to action as soon as Tuesday's game versus Boston, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Haliburton has missed 10 of Indiana's past 11 games with a left hamstring strain and related maintenance, but head coach Rick Carlisle confirmed Sunday that the star point guard is set to practice with the team Monday. If all goes well in practice, Haliburton could get the green light to step back into the starting five Tuesday. Andrew Nembhard has held down the fort admirably as the Pacers' starting point guard of late, guiding Indiana to three straight wins while averaging 19.0 points and 8.3 assists over that stretch. Nembhard will likely see a significant dip in usage once Haliburton is back in the fold, but Nembhard could still stick in the starting five and continue to play meaningful minutes in an off-ball role.