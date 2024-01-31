Haliburton won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Celtics due to his minutes restriction, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.
Haliburton hasn't suffered any injury but will sit out the fourth quarter of Tuesday's contest as his 22 minutes played reached his minutes restriction threshold. The star guard will end the contest with 13 points, 10 assists, three rebounds and one steal.
