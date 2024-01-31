Haliburton (hamstring) finished with 13 points (5-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes in Tuesday's 129-124 loss to the Celtics.

According to Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast, the Pacers opted to hold Haliburton out for the entire fourth quarter after he reached his minutes restriction in his return from a five-game absence due to maintenance for his strained left hamstring. After Haliburton initially strained his hamstring Jan. 8, he missed five games before returning to action for a 35-minute appearance Jan. 19, but the Pacers' decision to shut him down for the five games after that suggests that he likely wasn't fully healthy. Though Haliburton didn't seem to experience any sort of setback during his time on the court Tuesday, he'll likely be subject to a restricted minutes count for at least the next few games.