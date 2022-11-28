Haliburton closed Sunday's 114-100 loss to the Clippers with 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 31 minutes.

Haliburton continues to prove that he's one of the best passing guards in the league, dishing out double-digit assists in each of his last five contests. He's averaging an impressive 17.2 points, 13.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals over that stretch.