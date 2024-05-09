Share Video

Haliburton (back) is being listed as questionable ahead of Friday's Game 3 matchup with the Knicks.

Haliburton has been listed as "questionable" with the back issue for every game since Game 4 of Indiana's First Round series, but he's yet to hit the sidelines, so he feels a lot closer to probable. Check back for official word on his status closer to Friday's tip.

