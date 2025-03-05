Haliburton (hip) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Haliburton is having another strong season for the Pacers as the team's floor general. However, if he can't play Thursday due to the hip injury, Indiana could turn to Ben Sheppard and T.J. McConnell to pick up the slack in the backcourt.