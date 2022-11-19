Haliburton (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Magic.

This is great news for fantasy managers, as it seemed that Haliburton may have suffered a significant injury during Friday's win over the Rockets. He had to be helped off the court late in the fourth. Still, if the point guard is forced to miss any time, more usage and minutes could be available for T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin.