Haliburton (shoulder) returned to Thursday's game against the Grizzlies with nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
Haliburton made a quick stop to the locker room after being diagnosed with a right shoulder contusion, but as expected, he was quickly given the green light to return. He should be a full-go down the stretch of Thursday's matchup.
