General manager Chad Buchanan said Thursday that Haliburton (Achilles) will be fully cleared for training camp, Alex Golden of SI.com reports.

With Haliburton working his way back from the torn Achilles he suffered in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, this is a notable checkpoint ahead of the 2026-27 season. A full clearance for camp suggests Indiana's star guard should enter the preseason without formal restrictions, though his workload to begin the regular season could still be monitored after such a lengthy absence.