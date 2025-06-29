The Warriors did not extend a qualifying offer for Spencer, Danny Emerman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

That will make Spencer an unrestricted free agent, which will allow him to explore his options and sign with a team in need of guard depth. After playing in just six regular-season games in 2023-24, Spencer had more of a run with the Warriors during the 2024-25 campaign. He played in 39 regular-season games last year, averaging 2.5 points, 1.2 assists and 1.2 rebounds over 6.4 minutes per contest.