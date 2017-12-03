Pelicans' Anthony Davis: Seen on crutches Saturday

Davis (groin), who has already been ruled out for Saturday's game against Portland, was seen entering the Moda Center on crutches prior to the contest, Mike Richman of The Oregonian reports.

This is somewhat worrisome, as it comes a day after Davis suffered a groin injury in the team's loss to Utah. The Pelicans still haven't commented on the severity of the injury, but more is expected to be known after he's reevaluated in New Orleans on Sunday. In the meantime, look for Dante Cunningham to start in his place Saturday, with DeMarcus Cousins serving as the focal point of the offense.