Ingram (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against Miami.
Ingram was unavailable for Thursday's win over Houston, and it's not yet clear whether he'll suit up in the second half of the back-to-back set. If he sits out, Trey Murphy and Jordan Hawkins could see increased run once again.
