Ingram (knee) won't return to Thursday's game against the Magic, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports. He finished with 14 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 21 minutes.

There aren't many details yet, other than the fact that Ingram is dealing with a left knee injury after appearing to hyperextend it. It's not a surprise to see that his night is over, considering that his teammates had to help him to the locker room. In Ingram is forced to miss additional time, the Pelicans would need guys like Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall to soak up more minutes.