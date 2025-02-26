Brown produced eight points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 109-103 victory over the Spurs.

Brown stuffed the stat sheet off the bench, leading the Pelicans in steals and assists Tuesday. The 28-year-old set a new season-high mark in assists in the win, racking up at least five dimes for the first time since Jan. 21. Over his first five outings with his new club, Brown has averaged 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals across 22.0 minutes per contest.