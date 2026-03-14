Murray produced 35 points (14-18 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 107-105 loss to the Rockets.

Murray has been excellent since making his season debut Feb. 24 against the Warriors and has scored in double digits in each of his eight appearances. He has cleared the 30-minute threshold in his last two games and has scored 25-plus points both times, so he should continue to be one of the most reliable scoring weapons for the Pelicans in the final weeks of the regular season.